CHIVIDO2024: Watch Video Of Davido And Chioma On Their Wedding Day

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma, are basking in excitement as their wedding holds today in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that a video which emerged online shows the singer gushing over his wife amidst the admiration of friends and family members.

The couple, who wore similar colours of outfits, could not contain their excitement as they smiled at each other.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has accused his fellow singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, of taking advantage of him.

Portable accused Davido of using him to trend on social media by posting their pictures and videos together in America.

He added that Davido didn’t give him money or make a song with him as promised.

According to Portable, Davido should have given him at least $10,000 but only took him out to eat and gave him a pair of luxury shoes.

“Davido ripped me, you invited me out for a dinner in America, but you did not give me a verse or money, you just used me to trend. You should have given me at least $10,000,” Portable said in the trending video.