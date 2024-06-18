‘You Ripped Me, Used Me To Trend’ – Portable Drags Davido (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has accused his fellow singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, of taking advantage of him.

Portable accused Davido of using him to trend on social media by posting their pictures and videos together in America.

He added that Davido didn’t give him money or make a song with him as promised.

According to Portable, Davido should have given him at least $10,000 but only took him out to eat and gave him a pair of luxury shoes.

“Davido ripped me, you invited me out for a dinner in America, but you did not give me a verse or money, you just used me to trend. You should have given me at least $10,000,” Portable said in the trending video.

Watch the video below.

It would be recalled that Portable had earlier called out his senior colleague, Davido, for allegedly giving him bad advice during their recent dinner in the United States.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ crooner, during a recent Instagram Live session, claimed that Davido, who is signed with Sony Music, advised him against joining the label, but urged him to sign with Empire instead.

According to Portable, he is also aiming for a Grammy like Davido, yet the ‘Timeless’ crooner is asking him to join a label that might not influence the award for him.

Speaking further, Portable said he prefers helpers who would help him genuinely and not listen to gossip or give him bad advice.

The singer recalled how Olamide directly helped him, including Skepta, who also linked him with big fashion brands.