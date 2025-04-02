Zlatan Is An Up And Coming Artist, Wealthy People Don’t Know His Songs – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has described his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, as an up-and-coming artist.

He claimed that the ‘Zanku’ crooner is not popular among rich folks due to his style of music.

Portable stated this during an interview on Echo Room. He claimed that a car dealer chided him for beefing Zlatan, saying the rapper wasn’t worth it and was only using him to chase clout.

He said, “Zlatan is an up-and-coming artist. There was a man I got a car from. I decided to change my car for my birthday, from one of the people I get cars from. He said I shouldn’t have answered Zlatan. He said Zlatan wanted to chase clout with my name. Then he said he didn’t even know his songs that he just started hearing his name.

“A lot of wealthy people don’t know some of these artists’ lyrics. What are they singing? Are those songs? You cannot do call and response. Is that music? Are you joking?”

Meanwhile, Portable, has said he used the recent detention in police custody to correct misconceptions about him, especially claims that he is mentally unstable.

Naija News recalls that Portable was detained and arraigned in court over alleged conspiracy and assault of three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The singer said the leader of the cell voluntarily stepped down for him to take charge, but he declined, insisting the place is not his house.

Portable also shared details about the harsh conditions in the cell, including how new detainees were often beaten, but he was fortunate to have escaped such treatment because he ‘blessed’ the prisoners in cell 4.

According to him, some of his cellmates attempted to engage him in prayers, but he refused, stating that their prayers could not be effective together.

He said, “Thank God I am a Government’s child. They said I am a crãzy person, when I got the government I told them I am not a crãzy. When I entered Cell 4, I blessed them. Normally, they beat new people in the cell; when I got there, the head of the cell dethroned himself for me to become the leader, but I said No, this is not my house. Then I asked what his offence was; he said they accused him of murder. I told him to stay beside me as long as he didn’t kill me.

“A person said we should pray; I said No, God doesn’t answer this kind of prayer. We aren’t in church. One said he had killed one person, another said he killed two people, and another said three people. I haven’t killed anyone, so our prayers cannot work together. Pray on your own.”