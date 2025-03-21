‘Go Meet Your Tattoo Artist For Refund’ – Portable Clashes With James Brown

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has been involved in a clash with Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, on Instagram.

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo after James Brown shared a video of himself having a swimming session.

The crossdresser was captured rocking a top and pant as he took a dive in the swimming pool.

Displeased with the video, Portable left disparaging comment on James’ comment section and the crossdresser responded, resulting in a heated exchange between both parties.

Meanwhile, Portable has apologised to Fuji musician, King Saheed Osupa, after hurling insults at him.

Naija News reports that Portable lampooned the veteran Fuji musician for taking down his song from streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

Portable had used a line from Osupa’s song, resulting in its removal from Spotify and Apple Music after complaints by the Fuji singer and his distributors.

While expressing anger over Osupa’s action, Portable blasted the senior colleague in a viral video online for reporting his song.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said Osupa is big for nothing and berated him for not supporting his career, like Pasuma.

However, in a video via his Instagram page on Thursday, Portable expressed regret over his outburst, saying he has been facing backlash online over the disrespectful act to Osupa.

He blamed his temperament for his actions and pleaded with Osupa to forgive him and adopt him as his son