‘Davido Giving Me Bad Advice In America’ – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out his senior colleague, Davido, for allegedly giving him bad advice during their recent dinner in the United States.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ crooner, during a recent Instagram Live session, claimed that Davido, who is signed with Sony Music, advised him against joining the label, but urged him to sign with Empire instead.

According to Portable, he is also aiming for a Grammy like Davido, yet the ‘Timeless’ crooner is asking him to join a label that might not influence the award for him.

Speaking further, Portable said he prefers helpers who would help him genuinely and not listen to gossip or give him bad advice.

The singer recalled how Olamide directly helped him, including Skepta, who also linked him with big fashion brands.

He said, “You are signed to Sony Music, but you’re giving me bad advice in America to get signed to Empire and collect advance. The same Grammy you’re chasing is what I’m also chasing.

“Olamide helped me directly, Skepta gave me a verse, money, shoes, clothes and still linked me up with big fashion brands. That’s the kind of helper I want from God not someone who will be following mouth.”