‘They Cannot Do That To Me’ – Portable Explains Claim Of Zlatan’s Bad Friendship To Mohbad

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has opened up on his rift with colleague, Zlatan Ibile.

Naija News recalls that in June 2024, Portable accused Zlatan of causing a strain in his relationship with Davido.

He alleged that Zlatan advised Davido to be cautious around him.

In a recent interview on the EchoRoom podcast, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hitmaker criticised Zlatan’s behaviour towards Mohbad, claiming he was a bad friend to the late singer.

Justifying his claim, Portable said Zlatan posted a video of Mohbad being attacked by Sam Larry at a music location but failed to speak out against the incident.

According to him, many people deceived the late Mohbad before killing him, adding that people can never do such to him.

He said, “He is a bad friend. He was a bad friend to Mohbad and he was a bad friend to me. That is Zlatan. May God rest Mohbad’s soul, he was a good singer; they deceived him before they killed him and they cannot do that to me.

“I did not say that it was Zlatan who deceived him, but there is something he did that was very bad. Why did he post where Sam Larry went to attack Mohbad, but it was later found out that he was present? Why did he not stand against them?”.