Portable Reveals What Stopped Him From Sleeping With Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has revealed that he was once sexually interested in popular crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Portable disclosed that he entered into Bobrisky’s DM on social media with the intention of asking him out and eventually sleeping with him.

The singer, who made the disclosure during a recent interview with Echo Room, however, added that he wasn’t aware Bobrisky was a man at the time he was planning to sleep with him.

Portable added that he backed out of the plan after discovering Bobrisky is a man and not a woman.

Naija News reports the singer disclosed further that he is a friend of Bobrisky and has advised the cross dresser to stop portraying himself as a woman.

He said, “Bobrisky is my friend, but we had issues because I advised him to be a better person. I advised him to stop portraying himself as a woman because it is against the will of God.

“I aimed to toast Bobrisky and have sex with him, not knowing that he’s not a woman.

“If I offend Bobrisky, he should forgive me because I’m someone who always lives to speak the truth always.”