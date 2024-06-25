CHIVIDO2024: Video Of Davido, Chioma’s Wedding Venue Surfaces

A video of the wedding venue for Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, has surfaced on social media.

It’s well-known that Davido and Chioma are getting married today, June 25th, 2024. The power couple has been in the headlines recently after releasing their pre-wedding photos.

As fans and loved ones eagerly await the big day, the video of the wedding venue has generated mixed reactions online.

Meanwhile, Davido, is fully dressed up alongside his groomsmen for his wedding with his wife, Chioma.

Advertisement

Naija News reports that social media has been agog since the ‘Timeless’ crooner announced his highly anticipated wedding.

See the video of the wedding venue:

Sophia Momodu’s Uncle Reacts As Davido Weds Chioma

Advertisement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has congratulated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on his wedding to his wife, Chioma.

Dele Momodu, an uncle to Sophia, the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the singer and his wife.

He wrote, “On behalf of the MOMODU family of IHIEVBE, EDO STATE, I wish to send our heartiest congratulations to @davido and his lovely wife @thechefchi on this special day of their wedding. May GOD almighty bless the union and provide you with good health, more prosperity and unlimited happiness.”

Advertisement