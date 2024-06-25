Sophia Momodu’s Uncle Reacts As Davido Weds Chioma

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has congratulated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on his wedding to his wife, Chioma.

Naija News reports that Davido will officially marry Chioma in a grand-style wedding in Lagos today.

Dele Momodu, an uncle to Sophia, the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the singer and his wife.

He wrote, “On behalf of the MOMODU family of IHIEVBE, EDO STATE, I wish to send our heartiest congratulations to @davido and his lovely wife @thechefchi on this special day of their wedding. May GOD almighty bless the union and provide you with good health, more prosperity and unlimited happiness.”

Meanwhile, Davido has dragged his baby mama, Sophia Momodu to court over the custody of his first child, Imade.

In an originating motion filed by his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, dated April 17, 2024, Davido is praying the court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.”

The singer is also demanding “an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.”

The suit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, has as applicant David Adedeji Adeleke, while Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

The originating motion was supported by a 44-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Davido himself.

The applicant narrated that though he had a relationship with Momodu that led to the birth of their child on May 14, 2015, the relationship had ended some years ago “while we resolved to take care of our child as biological father and mother.”

