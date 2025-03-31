‘We’re Witnessing  Something Worse Than Dictatorship, Please Don’t Kill Democracy’ – Dele Momodu Begs Tinubu

Veteran Nigerian journalist cum chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has asserted that Nigeria is witnessing something worse that dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Momodu made this known while berating Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as anti-democratic.

Recall that Tinubu, on March 18, 2025, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months in addition to the state of emergency owing to the political crisis in the oil-rich state and the move have generated backlash from many political elites.

In an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Dele Momodu pleaded with President Tinubu not to kill democracy in Nigeria.

Momodu claimed that some people are deceiving Tinubu and warned him to watch his back.

He said, “I think it is very unfortunate. I know President Tinubu very, very, very well. Though I’ve not been in the same party [with him] and all that, we were together in exile, and he fought gallantly for this democracy. So a lot of us, co-comrades at that time, are actually very embarrassed that we have a pro-democracy leader in government, and yet what we are witnessing is worse than dictatorship.

“I’m pleading with President Bola Tinubu, ‘Please don’t kill democracy in Nigeria.’ Everybody who loves him will tell him this. I don’t; I’ve not asked him for anything or anything, but we love him for his contributions to the motivation in the back, which is what is going down the drain.

“I’m saying it now openly to millions of Nigerians that people are deceiving President Tinubu, and he should not allow people to deceive you.

“He should just do his job. The only thing that can guarantee a second time is to do your job well. You do not need to intimidate anybody.”