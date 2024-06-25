CHIVIDO2024: Victor Osimhen Storms Davido’s Wedding With VeryDarkman [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen stormed the wedding ceremony of Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, with controversial media personality, VeryDarkman.

Naija News has reported that Victor Osimhen is one of the famous Nigerians that was invited to the Davido and Chioma Rowland’s traditional wedding tagged #CHIVIDO2024.

Note that the 2023 Africa Player of the Year award winner has been enjoying his summer break in Nigeria which allowed him to enjoy every aspect of the wedding ceremony.

On Monday, June 24, a video went viral showing the 25-year-old Napoli striker dancing joyfully after receiving an invitation to the wedding ceremony which was held in Lagos earlier today, June 25, 2024.

On Monday night, Osimhen was filmed attending a star-studded Bachelor Eve alone. During the highly exclusive party, the Nigeria international was seen with some top Nigerian socialites like Tony Elumelu and Cubana Chief Priest.

Earlier today, Victor Osimhen was seen in a viral video all dressed up in Nigerian native attire chilling in a luxurious car alongside controversial media personality, VeryDarkman.

The media personality could be heard saying they were heading to the venue of Davido and Chioma’s wedding ceremony. They both chorused the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 as they made their way to the party.

Watch the video below: