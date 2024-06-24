CHIVIDO2024: Osimhen Rejoices As He Gets Invite To Davido And Chioma’s Wedding [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen couldn’t contain his happiness as he got an invitation package for the wedding ceremony of Nigerian music star, Davido and his long-term lover, Chioma Rowland.

Victor Osimhen has been enjoying his summer break in Nigeria, touring some of the most fancy spots in Abuja, the country’s capital city, and Lagos, the country’s commercial centre.

Naija News gathered that the 25-year-old Napoli striker has been in Lagos for a couple of days now as he was seen at a beach with former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo, and socialite, Cubana Chief Priest.

Hence, it wasn’t a big surprise that he was invited to the much-anticipated Davido and Chioma traditional wedding, which is scheduled to take place in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Naija News has reported that Davido and Chioma shared their pre-wedding pictures on social media on Sunday, June 23, with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024.

The fact that Osimhen has been seen mingling with Cubana Chief Priest, who appears to be a close associate of Davido, made such a huge invite possible.

As expected, Victor Osimhen, who is expected to leave Napoli for a club in the English Premier League or Paris Saint Germain in France this summer, was filmed dancing with his invitation package.

In the video, which went viral earlier today, June 24, the former Lille striker was seen around a series of Nigerian social media influencers, including the highly controversial VeryDarkman.

Watch the video below: