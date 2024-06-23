Davido Releases Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos With His Wife, Chioma

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stunned fans and followers with adorable pre-wedding photos of himself and his wife, Chioma.

Naija News reports that in the photos shared on the singer’s Instagram page, the couple were captured rocking different traditional outfits.

Davido also captioned the photos with their wedding hashtag, “Chivido2024.”

See the photos below.

Recall that Davido officially confirmed the date of his wedding with his wife, Chioma.

Naija News reported that celebrity blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, said Davido picked June 25, 2024, for the conduct of their official traditional wedding ceremony.

The news of the traditional wedding between the couple, who recently welcomed twin children together, generated excitement among the family members from both sides.

According to Dimokokorkus, “The News you have been waiting for is here!!! Singer Davido is set to wed Chioma, the mother of his twins in a proper traditional wedding ceremony set to hold at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

“Stella Dimoko Korkus sources say that there is excitement in both families as it would be an event that would bind them in love and strengthen family ties….. The Traditional wedding according to sources will hold on June Twenty fifth twenty twenty four.

“The sources responded to questions on why it has been fixed for this date with ”Only Chioma and Davido know why they picked this date but it is something everyone has been looking forward to happening. CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Confirming the news, Davido, during his visit to London-based celebrity pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, was heard in a video shared online, telling people about the upcoming wedding.