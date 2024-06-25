CHIVIDO2024: Check Out Davido And Groomsmen Outfits For His Wedding (Video)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is fully dressed up alongside his groomsmen for his wedding with his wife, Chioma.

Naija News reports that social media has been agog since the ‘Timeless’ crooner announced his highly anticipated wedding.

In the video, which emerged online, Davido is seen wearing a dark red ‘Agbada’, while his groomsmen wore yellow colour.

Many fans and followers have anticipated the wedding of Chioma and Davido, especially as they have been through several controversies.

Meanwhile, Davido has issued a cease and desist letter to his colleague, Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, over defamatory publication against him.

Naija News reports that Dammy Krane had taken to his X handle, formerly Twitter, to make allegations against Davido after he recently announced his wedding to Chioma Rowland.

The post had attracted reactions from fans on social media, prompting Davido to take action.

In the letter through his lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, Davido gave Dammy Krane 24 hours to retract all offensive publications against him on his social media handles.

He also asked the singer to refrain from further publication of defamatory statements against Davido on any platform.

The lawyer warned that failure by Dammy Krane to comply with the demands within the stipulated time frame will compel Davido to pursue all available legal remedies.

