Davido Threatens To Drag Dammy Krane To Court, Issues Cease And Desist Notice

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has issued a cease and desist letter to his colleague, Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, over defamatory publication against him.

Naija News reports that Dammy Krane had taken to his X handle, formerly Twitter, to make allegations against Davido after he recently announced his wedding to Chioma Rowland.

The post had attracted reactions from fans on social media, prompting Davido to take action.

In the letter through his lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, Davido gave Dammy Krane 24 hours to retract all offensive publications against him on his social media handles.

He was also asked the singer to refrain from further publication of defamatory statements against Davido on any platform.

The lawyer warned that failure by Dammy Krane to comply with the demands within the stipulated time frame will compel Davido to pursue all available legal remedies.

See the letter below.

Meanwhile, Davido has dragged his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, to court over the custody of his first child, Imade.

In an originating motion filed by his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, dated April 17, 2024, Davido is praying the court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.”

The singer is also demanding “an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.”

The suit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, has as applicant David Adedeji Adeleke, while Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

The originating motion was supported by a 44-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Davido himself.

The applicant narrated that though he had a relationship with Momodu that led to the birth of their child on May 14, 2015, the relationship had ended some years ago “while we resolved to take care of our child as biological father and mother.”