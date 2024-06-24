‘You Have Made Imo Proud By Not Letting Chioma Down’ – Cubana Chiefpriest Appreciates Davido

Celebrity Bar man cum Lagos Socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has expressed appreciation to Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, ahead of his wedding with his wife, Chioma.

Naija News reports that Davido and Chioma will officially walk down the aisle in a grand wedding ceremony on Tuesday, 25 June, in Lagos State.

In a post via his Instagram page, Cubana Chiefpriest said Davido made Imo people proud by not letting Chioma down, despite all that happened in their relationship.

He wrote, “My Inlaw @davido Oga Adiri Gi Na Mma. You Have Made My IMO Proud By Not Letting Our Daughter Down. IMO & OSUN Have Become 1 Maka Ogo Mmadu Bukwa Nwanne Ya. Ogechi Kacha Ma❤️ The Richest💸 Thanks For Stopping By #ChiVido2024💐 My Money💸 Na Water💦 No Be Cho Cho Cho”

Meanwhile, Sophia Momodu, the babymama to Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has accused him of abandoning their child, Imade, for the past two years.

Naija News reported that Davido dragged Sophia to court over the custody of his first child, Imade.

In an originating motion filed by his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, dated April 17, 2024, Davido is praying the court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.”

The singer also demands “an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.”

The suit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, has as applicant David Adedeji Adeleke, while Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

In response, Sophia, in a statement, dated June 22, 2024, and issued by her legal representatives Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co, said Davido had not seen their daughter since July 2022 by his own choice, stressing that she has never denied him the opportunity to see her.

She recalled they had two relationship spells from 2014 to 2017 and 2020 to 2022, during which Davido “provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses.”

However, having called it quits with Davido in 2022, Sophia claimed she received several threats from the singer over her refusal to make herself available to him sexually.

She further revealed that the singer has since refrained from fulfilling his financial obligations to his daughter, leaving her to solely take responsibility for the expenses, including rent, living and travel costs, healthcare, and all other related expenses.