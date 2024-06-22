‘Davido Abandoned Imade, Left Her School Fees Unpaid’ – Sophia Momodu Responds To Singer’s Lawsuit

Sophia Momodu, the babymama to Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has accused him of abandoning their child, Imade, for the past two years.

Naija News reported that Davido dragged Sophia to court over the custody of his first child, Imade.

In an originating motion filed by his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, dated April 17, 2024, Davido is praying the court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.”

The singer also demands “an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.”

Advertisement

The suit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, has as applicant David Adedeji Adeleke, while Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

In response, Sophia, in a statement, dated June 22, 2024, and issued by her legal representatives Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co, said Davido had not seen their daughter since July 2022 by his own choice, stressing that she has never denied him the opportunity to see her.

She recalled they had two relationship spells from 2014 to 2017 and 2020 to 2022, during which Davido “provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses.”

Advertisement

However, having called it quits with Davido in 2022, Sophia claimed she received several threats from the singer over her refusal to make herself available to him sexually.

She further revealed that the singer has since refrained from fulfilling his financial obligations to his daughter, leaving her to solely take responsibility for the expenses, including rent, living and travel costs, healthcare, and all other related expenses.

She disclosed that every attempt to establish a formal co-parenting arrangement with Davido has been futile, as his lawyers consistently refused to cooperate toward a mutually agreeable resolution, instead resorting to isolating her using the artiste’s social influence and network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

See the statement below.