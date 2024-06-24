Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill Loses His ‘First Wife’

Nigerian philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has lost his mother.

Naija News reports that Churchill made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday while describing his mother as his ‘first wife’.

He captioned the post, “My First Wife Is Gone Forever.”

Reacting to the social media post, many Nigerian celebrities and fans stormed the comment section with condolence messages.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Olakunle Churchill, recently showered praise on alleged side chick, Lisa Yaro, despite reports that his marriage with Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, is experiencing challenging times.

Naija News reported that an Instagram blog had alleged that Churchill is dating Lisa Yaro, whom he often describes as his sister, and plans are underway for their traditional marriage.

Advertisement

Churchill took to his Instagram page to commend Lisa for her humanitarian project and for bringing joy to the hearts of displaced persons in Abuja.

He claimed that Lisa left her comfort abroad to live in Nigeria and contribute to the growth of the society.