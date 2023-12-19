Rosy Meurer Speaks After Olakunle Churchill’s Purported Plans Of Taking New Wife Emerge Online

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has taken to social media to gush over her family after rumours made rounds online on Monday that her husband, Olakunle Churchill, is planning to take another wife from the North.

Naija News reports that an Instagram blog had alleged that Churchill is dating a lady identified as Lisa Yaro, who he often describes as his sister, and plans are underway for their traditional marriage.

The blog also claimed that Rosy has been subjected to domestic violence in recent times and is having issues with her husband due to his relationship with Yaro.

Amidst the reports online, Rosy Meurer shared several photos of herself and her husband, including their kids, via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

She lamented that her son had refused to give them space but always wanted to sleep between her and her husband.

She wrote, “Can someone beg King to give Mommy and Papa some space. It’s how he always want to be the hotdog in the middle for me.”

In another post, she spoke about the challenges of motherhood.

She said, “Look who’s up. Sleep was just getting sweet. Why I’m up at odd hours or very early, Motherhood no sleep for me until she falls back asleep. The change of diapers and clothes always does the magic.

“Just look at this. As for King, tomorrow you’re going back to sleep with grandma. Her flu is better.”

