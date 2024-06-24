PHOTOS: Dignitaries Attend Burial Of Ganduje’s Mother-In-Law

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, laid his mother-in-law, Hajiya Asiya Gauyama, to rest at Tarauni Cemetery.

Naija News reports that Gauyama’s passing was announced on Monday in Abuja through a statement by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu.

She was buried at Tarauni Cemetery after a funeral prayer led by Sheik Auwalu Khalid, the Imam of Ganduje’s residence mosque on Miyangu Road in Kano.

Key political figures attended the funeral, including the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, and Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, to pay their respects to the mother-in-law of APC’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama, the mother of Hafsat Umar Ganduje, Ganduje’s wife, was honored by many.

Emir Bayero was represented at the funeral by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ahmadu Ado Bayero.

Ganduje, through his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, remarked, “Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama was a revered matriarch, whose life was characterized by her unwavering commitment to family, community, and faith. Her passing is a profound loss, not only to her immediate family but also to all who knew and loved her.”

