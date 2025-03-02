Ramadan: Pray For Nigeria, Pray For Leaders – Ganduje To Muslims

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged Muslim faithful to pray for the country and her leaders as they mark the Ramadan fast.

Naija News reports that Ganduje made the call on Sunday, in a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja.

He enjoined Muslims to remain steadfast in faith, show compassion, remember the poor and uphold charity as they engage in fasting.

The former Governor of Kano State described Ramadan as a time for spiritual rejuvenation, introspection and renewal.

“Ramadan is a time for spiritual rejuvenation, introspection, and renewal, and we pray that Allah (SWT) grants us the strength and wisdom to observe the fast with devotion and sincerity.”

“As we embark on this 30-day journey, we urge all Nigerian Muslims to remain steadfast in their faith and to continue being shining examples of the values of compassion, generosity, and kindness that are hallmarks of our great religion,” he said.

Ganduje assured that the APC-led government would continue to work to address economic challenges facing the country

“We will continue to work tirelessly to address the challenges facing our nation, from economic uncertainty to social inequality.

“As we observe the fast, let us not forget the less fortunate among us – the poor, the vulnerable, and the marginalized. Let us reach out to them with kindness, compassion, and generosity, and let us work together to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

“May this sacred month bring you joy, wisdom, and spiritual growth, and may Allah accept your fasting, prayers, and charitable deeds,” he added.