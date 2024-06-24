Ganduje Thrown Into Mourning Over Death Of Mother-In-Law

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has been thrown into mourning over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Asiya Gauyama.

Naija News reports the death of Gauyama was confirmed in a statement on Monday in Abuja, issued by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu.

The deceased is the mother of Ganduje’s wife, Prof Hafsatu Ganduje.

The statement commiserated with the entire Ganduje family, adding that a funeral prayer will be offered in Kano today before her interment in line with Islamic injunctions.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathy that we announce the passing of Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama, the beloved mother of Prof Hafsatu Ganduje, the wife of the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Gauyama was a revered matriarch, whose life was characterized by her unwavering commitment to family, community, and faith. Her passing is a profound loss, not only to her immediate family but also to all who knew and loved her. Her funeral prayer will be held today by 2 pm at the residence of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje located on Miyangu Road Kano state.

“On behalf of the national chairman and the entire APC family, we extend our deepest sympathies to Prof Hafsatu and her family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this period of grief and loss.

“May Almighty Allah grant Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama eternal rest and provide comfort to her family and loved ones.”