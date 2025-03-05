Tinubu’s Minister Dragged To APC National Chairman For Backing Opposition Governor’s Re-election Bid

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, William Nwanguma, has asked the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to carry out disciplinary action against the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, over alleged anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that Nwanguma made the request in a petition to the APC National Leadership against the Minister.

In the petition, Nwanguma accused Onyejeocha, a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, of publicly endorsing the re-election bid of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who is a member of the Labour Party (LP).

The endorsement reportedly took place on February 28, 2025, during a state road flag-off event in Umunneochi Local Government Area, the minister’s home LGA.

According to the APC chieftain, Onyejeocha urged traditional rulers and residents of Umunneochi to support Governor Otti for a second term, an act he described as a betrayal of the APC.

He emphasized that such actions by a sitting minister, who was both elected and appointed under the party’s platform, could weaken the party’s electoral prospects.

“The conduct and utterances of the Honorable Minister, if not condemned and sanctioned by the Party, will have adverse consequences in the 2027 general elections,” Nwanguma wrote.

He further argued that failure to address the issue could create an impression that the state chapter of the party is uninterested in winning elections, which could damage the APC’s reputation.

Nwanguma also claimed that the APC in Abia is gaining momentum, with members of opposition parties defecting to strengthen efforts to unseat Governor Otti.

He accused the governor of creating factions within the Labour Party and alleged that Onyejeocha’s support for him undermines the APC’s goal of reclaiming the state in 2027.

The petition calls on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to investigate the matter and impose necessary sanctions if the allegations are confirmed.