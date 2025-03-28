2027: ‘We Are Confident’ – Akpabio Names Ganduje, Barau, Lado As Tinubu’s Key Men In Kano

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will successfully regain control of Kano State in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News understands that Akpabio stated that with prominent party figures such as Senator Basheer Lado, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, and APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje leading the efforts, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be victorious.

In a statement made on Thursday, Akpabio emphasized the APC’s strong position for the upcoming elections, saying, “Ahead of 2027, we are confident that with Senator Barau, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and your strategic self, Kano is already in the kitty of APC.”

Akpabio also addressed recent rumors regarding the alleged leakage of sensitive information between the presidency and the Senate during Senator Lado’s time as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate matters.

He strongly denied these allegations, praising Lado’s performance as exemplary.

“Let me put on record that since Senator Lado assumed office as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on National Assembly (Senate Matters), we have not had a single leakage of private communication between the Presidency and the Senate,” Akpabio stated.

“We have not had a single incident of leakage. In government, that’s what we call the right to know. And of course, where government business is done on pages of newspapers and on social media through leakages of information, it negatively rubs on national security.”

Akpabio went on to thank Lado for facilitating smooth communication between the executive and legislative branches, further commending his contribution to enhancing the synergy between the two arms of government.

“Your performance in office generally in the last eight months is unprecedented and making the synergy between the executive and legislature more robust and rewarding for the good of all,” Akpabio added.

In his response, Senator Lado expressed gratitude for Akpabio’s leadership, highlighting the crucial role the Senate President plays in advancing the President’s agenda.

“Mr. Senate President, your presence here is not only symbolic of the harmony between the executive and the legislature; it is a testament to the power of unity, the strength of shared vision, and the boundless possibilities when leadership is anchored on service,” Lado remarked.

He went on to praise Akpabio as a “dependable ally” and “statesman” who understands the importance of collaboration in governance.