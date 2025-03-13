Ganduje Reveals APC’s Blueprint To Take Over Oyo And Osun States

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has insisted that the plan of the party is to achieve political homogeneity in the southwest by winning the next governorship elections in Oyo and Osun States.

Ganduje made this emphasis when he officially received Col. Gbenga Adegbola (retd) into the party at a brief ceremony at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that the APC National Chairman first revealed the plans to take over Osun and Oyo States back in November shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the APC as the winner of the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

Speaking during the official reception for Adebola, Ganduje reiterated that the party is not backing down on its plans.

He added that retired military officers would make good politicians because they are already disciplined and would bring more discipline to the party.

The APC Chairman said: “This is a happy moment. This is historic as far as Oyo State politics is concerned. I am happy that the retired Colonel knows the rules and regulations of the party.

“You are behaving as if you have been in the party for years. He first went to his unit, then the ward and local government to register, before he went to the State. This explains why the leaders of the State are here with him at the national secretariat.

“I am not surprised, because a retired military officer is always a disciplined man. He will bring more discipline to our party. We thank you for coming to APC and we assure you that you are now a full member of our party.

“By this declaration, you have the privilege, opportunities and the chance to contest for any position in the party. If you decide to contest an election, an enabling environment is guaranteed. You are free to contest for any office you so wish,”

The Blueprint

Ganduje emphasized that the APC wants to assume political control of all southwest states and is working assiduously to make this happen through the polls.

“Our blueprint for the South West geopolitical zone for 2027 is tagged ‘political homogeneity.’ In other words, according to our blueprint, we will work hard and with the help of Allah (SWT) and the people of the State, Oyo will be an APC State in 2027.

“Other state in the zone that is off the hook – Osun State, in sha Allah, will also be an APC State. That is what we mean by political homogeneity.

“By your coming to our party, you (Adegbola) are increasing the strength of our party, especially with young people that are joining our party with you and we assure you as a full member of our party, that we will give you every opportunity. You have the same status with all the older members of the party,” he assured.