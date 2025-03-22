Grumbling In APC As Presidency Plots Extension For Ganduje, Other NWC Members’ To Secure Tinubu’s Automatic Ticket

Plots by the presidency to strengthen its hold on the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by granting tenure extensions to national officers is causing dissatisfaction among powerful stakeholders in the party.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, the presidency is determined to ensure a smooth process in securing a fresh ticket for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite increasing tensions within the party.

Saturday Tribune has learned that plans are underway to extend the tenure of members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, beyond the next general election.

In addition, similar extensions may be granted to leaders at the state chapters, avoiding the election of new national and state officers, which could lead to legal challenges and further division within the party at the state level.

Sources have indicated that the idea of securing tenure extensions for Ganduje and state leaders was part of discussions held at the national caucus meeting that preceded the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in February in Abuja.

At the conclusion of that meeting, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, read a vote of confidence in the NWC led by Ganduje, signaling party approval of the extension plans.

Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru emerged as the national chairman and secretary, respectively, in August 2023 after the removal of Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore during a NEC meeting. Adamu and Omisore had been elected in March 2022 at the APC National Convention in Abuja.

According to Article 17(1) of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended), party officers are supposed to serve a four-year term, with the possibility of re-election or reappointment for one additional term.

The article stipulates: “Except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, all officers of the Party elected or appointed into the Party’s organs shall serve in such organs for a period of four (4) years and shall be eligible for re-election or reappointment for another period of four (4) years only.”

However, the proposed tenure extension has stirred frustration among first-term governors, as many are upset about the imposition of loyalists of their predecessors at both the state and national levels.

These governors are eager to install their own supporters, but the presidency’s intervention in the appointments has led to friction.

Another point of contention is the issue of automatic tickets for federal lawmakers who defected to the APC.

According to Tribune, several senators and House of Representatives members secured agreements for automatic tickets from the presidency before publicly announcing their defection.

Senators such as Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East), who left the Labour Party, and Ned Nwoko (Delta North) are among those who reportedly secured such deals. In the House of Representatives, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of PDP chieftain James Ibori, and Salman Idris (Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency), who defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are also beneficiaries of this arrangement.

While these lawmakers are enjoying the benefits of their new affiliations, other party members who are eyeing these positions have voiced complaints in private about the looming imposition of candidates by the presidency, fearing that the process will stifle internal party democracy.