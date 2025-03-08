Tinubu 2027: Division In North As Kwankwaso, Yakassai, Prof Fagge, Others React To Ganduje, Matawalle’s Comments

As Nigeria moves closer to the February 20, 2027, presidential election, debates over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid have intensified, with Northern political leaders expressing divergent views on the matter.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, have both declared that the North will support Tinubu’s re-election bid, ensuring he completes eight years before power returns to the region in 2031.

However, their remarks have sparked mixed reactions among Northern politicians and stakeholders, with some backing the power rotation principle and others arguing for a more open and competitive democratic process.

Ganduje: North Should Wait Till 2031

Speaking at an event with members of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre (PBAT Media Centre) and Tinubu Northern Youth Forum (TNYF) at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Ganduje emphasized that any expectation of a Northern president in 2027 should be dismissed.

He said: “When a leader from the North was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president should come from the South. Luckily, we worked hard, and our president has come from the South. He is going, insha’Allah, for a second term in 2027. After that, it will be the turn of the North again.”

Similarly, Dr. Matawalle dismissed opposition to Tinubu’s re-election bid, insisting that the North will back him to consolidate his development projects.

“President Bola Tinubu has made significant contributions to all regions of Nigeria, including the North. The people of the North will rally behind him to build upon his achievements and reforms,” he said.

Lukman: Ganduje is Talking Like a Street Hawker

Former APC National Vice Chairman, North-West, Salihu Moh. Lukman, criticized Ganduje for attempting to silence potential Northern aspirants in 2027.

He told Vanguard: “He is talking almost like a street hawker. The mere fact that an election is coming up confirms that there is a vacancy. The chairman cannot just wake up and impose his sentiments on others.”

Lukman also accused the APC leadership of stifling internal democracy, stating that party decisions are being imposed without genuine consultations.

Suleiman: Time to Prioritize Competence Over Regional Loyalty

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Director of NGOs/SCOs at the Northern Elders Forum, argued that regional politics has failed the North, citing the disappointing tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Buhari’s eight years were characterized by unmet expectations. Rather than prioritizing regional loyalty, we must focus on competence. The North needs a leader who can effectively address poverty, insecurity, and infrastructural decay,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu’s performance, not zoning, should determine 2027.

Sani: Democracy Without Opposition is a Sham

Anthony Sani, former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), defended Ganduje’s position, arguing that Tinubu’s emergence was a result of Northern APC governors supporting the rotation principle.

The ACF Scribe said “What Ganduje said is part of democracy. If Northerners want to contest, they are free to do so, but the final decision rests with voters.”

Kwankwaso: Tinubu Has Delivered for the North

APC chieftain Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso supported Ganduje, stating that Tinubu’s projects in the North justify his second term bid.

He said: “The North is a major project site under Tinubu. The North-West Commission and the over N600 billion allocated for regional projects show that he is working for us.”

Dungurawa: Ganduje is Mobilizing the North Against Tinubu

Speaking to Vanguard, a Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano, Hashimu Dungurawa, argued that Ganduje’s statements could backfire, making Northerners turn against Tinubu in 2027.

He said: “Ganduje is not sincere. He knows that Tinubu has failed the North with fuel subsidy removal, increased taxation, and insecurity. By telling Northerners to wait till 2031, he is mobilizing them to reject Tinubu.”

Prof. Fagge: Ganduje’s Statement is Undemocratic

Political analyst Prof. Kamilu Sani Fagge stated that no party chairman has the right to dictate who can contest in an election.

Fagge added: “Democracy is about allowing the people to decide. Telling potential aspirants to wait till 2031 is undemocratic.”

Prof. Sufi: Ganduje’s Remarks Could Create Unnecessary Division

Dr. Kabiru Sufi, a political analyst, noted that Ganduje’s remarks could stir political resentment in the North. He said: “Statements like this can create unnecessary division. Northerners may feel they are being shut out of the process, which could lead to them resisting Tinubu’s re-election bid.”

Elder statesman Tanko Yakassai and CUPP Chairman, Kenneth Ameh, believe that both power rotation and democratic competition should be respected.

Yakassai said: “It is within their rights to seek Tinubu’s re-election, but in a democracy, anyone should be free to contest.”

Ameh added: “While the North-South rotation should be maintained, the presidency should not automatically be given to Tinubu. Other parties and candidates must be allowed to compete fairly.”