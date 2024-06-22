Eedris Abdulkareem Reveals Why Wole Soyinka Is Not Criticising Tinubu’s Administration

Controversial Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has claimed that Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, is not criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the current economic hardship in the country because of their relationship.

Naija News recalls that Soyinka, when confronted last year over his silence in the face of the current hardship in the country, stated that it was too early to judge Tinubu’s administration and promised to assess it after a year in office.

However, it is almost a month since President Tinubu’s administration marked its one year in office, but Soyinka has yet to give his assessment of the administration as promised.

In an interview with SRTV, Abdulkareem lamented that Soyinka, known for his fierce criticisms of the past administration, has been unfairly quiet with the current government.

He said, “He [Wole Soyinka] has been very quiet lately. I know he has a good relationship with Tinubu so we know why.”

Meanwhile, Eedris Abdulkareem, has called out the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, over the ongoing economic hardship in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the hip-hop singer and rapper took a swipe at the cleric in a viral video clip sighted by our respondent on social media, where he challenged Pastor Adeboye to call out President Bola Tinubu’s government over the current state of the nation just as he did with the previous administration.

Abdulkareem recalled how Pastor Adeboye staged a one million match during Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration to decry the state of the nation at that time.

The singer stressed in his lyrics that it is time to speak truth to power, describing Adeboye’s alleged silence as ‘hypocrisy’.

