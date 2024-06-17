‘Hypocrisy’ – Eedris Abdulkareem ‘Drags’ RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Over Tinubu’s Govt

Veteran Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has called out the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, over the ongoing economic hardship in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the hip-hop singer and rapper took a swipe at the cleric in a viral video clip sighted by our respondent on social media, where he challenged Pastor Adeboye to call out President Bola Tinubu’s government over the current state of the nation just as he did with the previous administration.

Abdulkareem recalled how Pastor Adeboye staged a one million match during Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration to decry the state of the nation at that time.

The singer stressed in his lyrics that it is time to speak truth to power, describing Adeboye’s alleged silence as ‘hypocrisy’.

“Our Daddy, Pastor Adeboye, during Goodluck Jonathan, your voice was so loud. You even vow to stage one million match. Hunger and hardship under Tinubu government you ‘say’ Nigeria get spiritual problem. Baba we need your one million disciples to protest against President Tinubu govt just the way you protest against President Jonathan.

“Daddy abi leg don dey pain your disciples? Dis na very big hypocricy. It is time for you to speak to truth to power because hunger wan kill Nigerians,” Abdulkareem mentioned in the video clip.

Earlier this month, Pastor Adeboye urged Nigerians experiencing hard times to call on God for help.

Naija News reports that Adeboye made this known at the RCCG headquarters in Ebute-Metta on Sunday during the June Thanksgiving service, which had the theme ‘Lifter Up of My Head’.

While acknowledging that the country is currently facing hard times, Adeboye admonished his members to call on God, who is more than enough to supply their needs.

He said, “If you need provision, if things are hard and I know things are hard for quite a few of us, call on the one whose name is Jehovah El-Shaddai, the God who is more than enough.

“Call on Him – the one who is more than enough and He will meet your needs…He has many ways, depending on what is your need.

“When all ways are blocked, call on Him who is called the way when you don’t even know what’s going on.”