‘Call On God For Help’ – Pastor Adeboye Tells Nigerians What To Do Amidst Current Hardship

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians experiencing hard times to call on God for help.

Naija News reports that Adeboye made this known at the RCCG headquarters in Ebute-Metta on Sunday during the June Thanksgiving service, which had the theme ‘Lifter Up of My Head’.

While acknowledging that the country is currently facing hard times, Adeboye admonished his members to call on God, who is more than enough to supply their needs.

He said, “If you need provision, if things are hard and I know things are hard for quite a few of us, call on the one whose name is Jehovah El-Shaddai, the God who is more than enough.

“Call on Him – the one who is more than enough and He will meet your needs…He has many ways, depending on what is your need.

“When all ways are blocked, call on Him who is called the way when you don’t even know what’s going on.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed that he used to be a boxer.

He stated that his hero in boxing is the late former undisputed World Heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.

The clergyman said this at the church’s monthly thanksgiving service and special service for athletes, youths, businessmen, women and their families at the church’s national headquarters, ‘The Throne of Grace Parish’, Ebute-Metta in Lagos.

Adeboye asserted that the late Muhammad Ali had a footwork that was second to none.