I Used To Be A Boxer, Muhammed Ali Is My Hero – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that he used to be a boxer.

He stated that his hero in boxing is the late former undisputed World Heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.

The clergyman said this at the church’s monthly thanksgiving service and special service for athletes, youths, businessmen, women and their families at the church’s national headquarters, ‘The Throne of Grace Parish’, Ebute-Metta in Lagos.

Adeboye asserted that the late Muhammad Ali had a footwork that was second to none.

In his words; “In boxing, my coach taught me years ago, I told you I used to be a boxer, I know I don’t look like one now. My coach warned us, “don’t let down your guard that’s your shield but when you go to battle against the opponent make sure you are protecting your head. Keep your guards up.

“The only fellow that we know in boxing at least in those days who never bothered about the shield up there (his head) is because he had his own shield on his legs. It is the fellow known as Muhammad Ali because he has a footwork that is second to none.

“So when you are trying to get him, he doesn’t bother, he is not wasting his time shielding because he knows he can float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

“If you know anything about boxing, he happens to be my hero. You will not find a scratch on his face, he doesn’t allow the enemy to get close to his face at all by using his legs. Now, if you are not a Muhammad Ali, keep on your shield. That’s for the sportsmen.”