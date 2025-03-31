RCCG: Pastor Adeboye Renames Church

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye, has officially changed the name of the RCCG Apapa Family to The Favoured Family.

Naija News reports that this renaming took place on Sunday during his second visit to Trinity Towers, the headquarters of the RCCG City of David parish, which oversees the Apapa Family.

Accompanied by his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, he shared that he received a divine directive to rename this prominent family within the RCCG community.

While preaching from 2 Kings 2:19-24, Pastor Adeboye articulated the need for the Apapa Family to experience a new outpouring of grace, symbolized by the introduction of salt and a new cruse.

He highlighted that the salt represents God’s restoration of flavor and vitality, the elimination of bitterness, the prevention of demonic influences, and the promotion of swift progress.

The new cruse, he explained, symbolizes a new beginning, the recovery of lost glory, and a renewed commitment to reignite spiritual passion.

“If anyone had once been hot and had grown lukewarm, they would now burn brightly again,” Pastor Adeboye stated.

Naija News reports that the RCCG Apapa Family boasts a rich heritage that began in 1991 at Roxy Cinema, Apapa, with approximately 50 members under the leadership of Pastor Tony Rapu.

In just five years, the congregation expanded to over 45 parishes both within Nigeria and internationally, supported by a dedicated workforce of more than 500 individuals.

The family’s mission is to reach heaven and bring as many people as possible along, while also nurturing leaders and fostering a community that exemplifies excellence, faithfulness, character, and integrity.

Their objectives include evangelism, establishing God’s governance, and showcasing the significance of Christianity through innovative and contemporary expressions of their beliefs.

Throughout the years, the RCCG Apapa Family has experienced considerable growth and transformation, with various pastors playing pivotal roles in its development.

Following Pastor Tony Rapu, Pastor Eskor Mfon took the helm and furthered the expansion of the Apapa Family Churches.

After Pastor Mfon’s passing, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade was appointed as the new leader of the Apapa Family.

On September 1, 2024, Pastor Kayode Pitan succeeded Pastor Iluyomade as the Head of the Apapa Family.