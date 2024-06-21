Michael Owen, Julio Baptista Name Favourites For 2024 Ballon d’Or

Former Arsenal midfielder, Julio Baptista believes that Brazilian winger, Vinicius Junior, who helped Real Madrid win the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League is the best player in the world.

Baptista believes that Vinicius has done enough to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or ahead of other contenders including his Real Madrid teammate, Jude Bellingham.

“Ballon d’Or? It’s between Vinícius and Bellingham, and I would give it to Vinícius for being the difference in big matches,” Baptista said according to Madrid Zone.

He added, “Vinicius has decided many matches and is always there in the big moments. I think he is the best player in world football at the moment.”

Also, former Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, believes that Jude Bellingham and his teammate at Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior are the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The two players were the key men coach Carlo Ancelotti used in winning the Champions League and the Spanish La Liga in the just concluded season. They are also key players in their respective national teams, Bellingham in England, and Vinicius in Brazil.

“Bellingham has obviously done great. If England go and have great Euros then he would be the obvious one. Vinícius Júnior has done equally well,” Owen said according to DAZN.

“You have just got to wait for the Euros, haven’t you? If Mbappe goes and scores a hat trick again in a final, like he did in the World Cup, he could be a late runner.

“As things stand, it probably looks like it is a toss-up between those two, Vinicius Junior and Bellingham, but there is still the biggest tournament to go of the year, so things can change.”