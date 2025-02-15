‘Vinicius Jr Wants To Earn More Than Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid’

Real Madrid, winger Vinicius Jr aims to earn more than his teammate, Kylian Mbappe at the Spanish La Liga club as his contract extension talks heat up.

Kylian Mbappe who joined Real Madrid after terminating his contract with Paris Saint Germain last summer is currently the highest paid player at the Spanish side, a situation Vinicius wants to change.

Currently, Mbappe earns approximately €15 million per year (£12.5 million/$15.76 million), and Vinicius aims to surpass this figure to reflect his rising status in football.

In September, Vinicius rejected an initial contract extension proposal from Real Madrid, indicating his desire for a more favorable deal that accurately reflects his contributions and potential.

The Brazilian forward is confident that his impressive performances on the pitch will command a more lucrative contract.

The situation intensified when Real Madrid reopened negotiations with Vinicius’ agents in early 2025, following revelations of his meeting with officials from a Saudi Arabian club regarding a potential transfer to the lucrative Middle Eastern league.

As reported by Cadena Ser, one of the significant obstacles in the negotiations arises from Vinicius’ insistence on earning a higher salary than Mbappe. His current earnings align closely with those of the French star, but his representatives argue that his impact on the team and his growing marketability warrant a substantial pay rise.

They are advocating for a considerable increase in his salary, aiming to secure an annual figure exceeding €25 million (£21 million/$26.26 million).