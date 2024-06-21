After Gov Makinde’s Approval, Olubadan-designate Begins Traditional Rites

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is set to go into seclusion to begin the traditional rites ahead of his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan.

According to WestPost, the Governor Seyi Makinde-led State Government will announce the date for the Olubadan-designate’s coronation soon.

Naija News recalls that Makinde had given his approval for the appointment of Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

This was made known in a statement by the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The governor gave the approval in a memo signed on June 14, 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.

Following the approval, preparations commenced in earnest for the new king’s coronation as the Olakulehin family begun the sale of the ceremonial fabric popularly called ‘aso ebi’ for the occasion.

Also, about a fortnight ago, the Olubadan-designate, accompanied by members of the Central Council of Ibadan indigenes (CCII), inspected the newly built ultra-modern Olubadan Palace to see the level of work done as he gets set to ascend the throne.