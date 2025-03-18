JUST IN: Oyo Assembly Suspends LG Chairman

The Oyo State House of Assembly has announced the suspension of Emmanuel Adedokun, the Chairman of Saki East Local Government Area, due to allegations of serious misconduct.

Naija News reports that this suspension, effective immediately, was announced during the Assembly’s plenary session on Tuesday, following a petition filed by 11 members of the Peoples Democratic Party from Saki East.

The petitioners claimed that Adedokun has consistently ignored directives from Governor Seyi Makinde since he took office.

In response, the Assembly appointed Razaq Adeyemi, the council’s Vice Chairman, to serve as Acting Chairman, while the Secretary of the council will take on the role of Acting Vice Chairman until the Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters completes its investigation.

The lawmakers indicated that Adedokun’s suspension will remain in effect until further notice.