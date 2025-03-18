New Alaafin Of Oyo, Owoade Unveils Official Title

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Oba Owoade urged the general public to adhere strictly to the wordings of the official title.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the proper manner of addressing the Alaafin for all activities and in the media is EXACTLY as follows:

HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY IKU BABA YEYE OBA ABIMBOLA AKEEM OWOADE I ALAAFIN OF OYO

“The number after OWOADE is the Roman Numeral One (I), not the English Number One (1).

“The public is enjoined to adhere strictly to use the wordings as exactly as stated above and without adding prefix or suffix to any of the names as stated above.”

Meanwhile, a contender for the Alaafin of Oyo stool, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, has filed a lawsuit at the Oyo State High Court challenging the appointment of Prince Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin.

Naija News gathered that the suit, filed on February 12, 2025, seeks to overturn Owoade’s appointment, citing violations of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000, and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

Gbadegesin, through his lawyer, Kunle Sobaloju (SAN), argued that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s approval of Owoade’s appointment within five days was “unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid, null, and void.”

He argued that the Oyomesi (kingmakers) had already selected him as the rightful candidate, and he is demanding a court declaration affirming his nomination as valid.

He alleged that Governor Makinde’s decision violated due process in several key areas.