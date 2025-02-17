Gbadegesin Sues Owoade Over Alaafin Of Oyo Appointment

A contender for the Alaafin of Oyo stool, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, has filed a lawsuit at the Oyo State High Court challenging the appointment of Prince Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin.

Naija News gathered that the suit, filed on February 12, 2025, seeks to overturn Owoade’s appointment, citing violations of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000, and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

Gbadegesin, through his lawyer, Kunle Sobaloju (SAN), argued that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s approval of Owoade’s appointment within five days was “unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid, null, and void.”

He argued that the Oyomesi (kingmakers) had already selected him as the rightful candidate, and he is demanding a court declaration affirming his nomination as valid.

He alleged that Governor Makinde’s decision violated due process in several key areas.

“The selection of the fourth defendant as the Alaafin of Oyo was carried out to the exclusion of rightful kingmakers who were neither suspended nor removed,” he argued.

He is, therefore, seeking “A declaration that the claimant having been validly nominated by Agunloye Ruling House and or selected/appointed and or proclaimed by the kingmakers of the Alaafin of Oyo (known as Oyomesi) as the candidate to fill the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo in accordance with the Chief’s Law of Oyo State, 2000 and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, his appointment is valid, lawful and proper.”

Gbadegesin is also seeking an order directing the Governor of Oyo State to “immediately and forthwith approve the appointment of the claimant as validly nominated by Agunloye Ruling House and or selected/appointed and proclaimed by the kingmakers of Alaafin of Oyo as the candidate to fill the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo.”

Furthermore, the claimant asks for “an order of injunction restraining the first, third, fifth, sixth and ninth to thirteenth defendants, their agents, servants and or privies from recognising or further recognising the fourth defendants as Alaafin of Oyo and or paying him the stipends, allowances, salaries and all the prerequisites of office attached to the position of Alaafin of Oyo.”

Gbadegesin, in the suit, demands an order setting aside the nomination, selection and or appointment, approval or appointment and presentation of staff of office to Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo, insisting that it was done in violation of the provisions of the Chief’s Law of Oyo State, 2000, the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid, null and void.

The suit comes after a pre-action notice filed by Sobaloju, addressed to the Governor of Oyo State, insisting that the governor’s actions run foul of the Oyo State Chief’s Law, 2000.

Gbadegesin, recommended by a faction of the Oyomesi, is appealing that the court set aside the appointment, approval of appointment and presentation of staff of office to a new Alaafin carried out by the governor.