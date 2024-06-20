Wizkid Reacts To Odumodublvck’s Comment On Tems, Arya Starr

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has agreed to claims that his female colleagues, Tems and Ayra Starr, are bigger than him in the music industry.

Naija News reported that controversial rapper, Odumodublvck, said that his female colleagues, Tems and Ayra Starr, have achieved more in the Nigerian music industry than Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, and Afrobeats megastars, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The singer opined that being a successful female artiste is the hardest job in the world

He shared his thoughts during a recent episode of the ‘Cocktails & Takeaways’ podcast hosted by Madame Joyce.

Odumodublvck insisted that most producers, promoters and artists want to have sex with female musicians before helping them out.

He stated that he could not imagine being in such a situation.

Responding via his X handle, Wizkid quoted Odumodublvck’s claims, saying, “Kala no lie.”

An X user reacted to the post and wrote: “So Ayra Starr and Tems are better than you. I’m glad you used your mouth to say Odumodu is not lying.”

Wizkid replied, “I see u weren’t raised by a good woman and love at home. Ayra Star and Tems are amazing.”

