Tems, Arya Starr Bigger Than Fela, Wizkid, Burna Boy – Odumodublvck

Controversial rapper, Odumodublvck has said that his female colleagues, Tems and Ayra Starr have achieved more in the Nigerian music industry than Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, and Afrobeats megastars, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The singer opined that being a successful female artiste is the hardest job in the world.

He shared his thoughts during a recent episode of the ‘Cocktails & Takeaways’ podcast hosted by Madame Joyce.

Odumodublvck insisted that most producers, promoters and artists want to have sex with female musicians before helping them out.

He stated that he could not imagine being in such a situation.

According to him, “When I was coming to London, I was on the same flight with Tems’ manager, Don Awon. I told Tems, ‘Big up, you did it. What you and Ayra Starr have done is bigger than anything Wizkid, Burna Boy and even Fela have done. Quote me anywhere.

“Because as a female artiste, out of every 10 show promoters, 5 want to have sex with you, out of every 10 producers, 5 want to have sex with you, out of every 10 artists that you look up to and need help from them, 5 want to have sex with you.

“I can’t imagine being in that situation. And after dodging all those things, you still make good music. Remember, the number one hardest job in this world is being a woman.

“The second hardest job is being an artiste because there are over 100 million artistes. How are you going to make it out of the thousands of songs that drop every day? Why should they listen to your own?

“It’s not like you’re doing a job that your payment is guaranteed. As an artiste, there’s no guaranteed payment, you’ve to make it for people to pay you. It took me about six years to get my first good cheque. So imagine being a babe and an artiste and you still make it. That’s impressive.”

