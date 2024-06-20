Transfer Update On Greenwood, Guimaraes, Olise, Williams, Cash, Fernandes, Others

Manchester United and Lazio have begun transfer negotiations on a £30 million transfer for English forward Mason Greenwood, 22, the Mail claimed.

Greenwood’s signing is also a transfer race between Juventus and Napoli, according to the Independent.

Arsenal may consider making a player-plus-cash offer for Bruno Guimaraes, a 26-year-old midfielder of Newcastle United, Football Transfers claimed.

Liverpool want to sign French winger Michael Olise, 22, from Crystal Palace ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United, Football Transfers reported.

Tottenham have overtaken Aston Villa in the transfer race for 25-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie of Juventus, Football Insider claimed.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, is on the verge of joining Juventus from Aston Villa. Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, an English winger, will go the other way in this transfer deal, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The 21-year-old Spain winger Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao has held talks with Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, but he is still holding out for a move to Barcelona, according to HITC.

AC Milan are already keeping an eye on Villa’s Matty Cash, rival Inter Milan are also evaluating the 26-year-old right-back from Poland as a possible successor for Denzel Dumfries, the 28-year-old defender from the Netherlands, Sky Sport Italia reported.

The 27-year-old England midfielder Keira Walsh is getting closer to joining Arsenal from European champions Barcelona, 90 Minutes claimed.

Chelsea will only sign one of the two 20-year-old strikers, Colombian Jhon Duran of Aston Villa and Spanish striker Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote.

Manchester United are intensifying their efforts to bolster their roster, and 24-year-old striker Jonathan David of Lille, Canada, is near the top of their wishlist, news reported.

Negotiations were underway to transfer France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, from Nice to Manchester United; however, due to Uefa regulations regarding multi-club ownership, the transaction is presently on hold, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

A contract extension with Bruno Fernandes, a 29-year-old midfielder from Portugal, is not a top priority for Manchester United this summer, despite the player’s links to Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, Manchester Evening reported.

After spending the previous season on loan with Manchester United, 27-year-old Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he does not want to return to the team, the Athletic claimed.

Xavi Simons, a 21-year-old midfielder for Paris St-Germain, is Bayern Munich’s top transfer target this summer. The Bundesliga team will have to pay over 100 million euros for the Netherlands international, Bild claimed.