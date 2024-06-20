Obaseki Gives Directives To Edo Police Commissioner Over Rape, Murder Of UNIBEN Fresh Graduate

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, condemned the alleged rape and gruesome murder of a fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Glory Adekolure.

Naija News reported that the shocking incident reportedly occurred in Iyowa community, Benin City, on June 13, where unknown assailants assaulted and raped the young woman to death.

According to an individual identified as Glory’s brother, the unfortunate incident transpired while his sister was returning home from school.

Glory, who had graduated just in April this year and was in the process of completing her clearance, fell victim to the heinous crime, with her lifeless body discovered near her residence.

Expressing anguish and seeking justice for his sister, the bereaved brother implored the authorities, particularly the police, to swiftly investigate and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for his sister’s untimely death.

He recounted the devastating loss, highlighting the innocence and promising future robbed from his sister, a recent university graduate embarking on the next chapter of her life.

In a statement by the state government in Benin, communications and orientation commissioner, Chris Nehikhare, expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

Nehikhare said Obaseki had ordered the Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

“Gov. Godwin Obaseki has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Funso Adegboye, to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act within the next seven days,” he said.