UNIBEN Graduate Allegedly Raped To Death

In a distressing incident, reports have surfaced about the brutal assault and rape leading to the tragic death of Adekolore Idowu Glory, a 22-year-old recent graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The shocking incident reportedly occurred in Iyowa community, Benin City, on June 13, where unknown assailants assaulted and raped the young woman to death.

According to an individual identified as Glory’s brother, the unfortunate incident transpired while his sister was returning home from school.

Glory, who had graduated just in April this year and was in the process of completing her clearance, fell victim to the heinous crime, with her lifeless body discovered near her residence.

Expressing anguish and seeking justice for his sister, the bereaved brother implored the authorities, particularly the police, to swiftly investigate and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for his sister’s untimely death.

He recounted the devastating loss, highlighting the innocence and promising future robbed from his sister, a recent university graduate embarking on the next chapter of her life.

He wrote on X handle, “Justice for my younger sister Adekolore Idowu Glory, who was raped and killed in Iyowa Community, Benin, Edo State, on her way back from school (UNIBEN).

“She went for her clearance and her corpse was dropped close to her mother’s house.

“Help us seek justice for my kid sister who just graduated from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in April 2024 and was still processing her projects and clearance when she was raped to death on her way back from school on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at just 22 years old.

“Her lifeless body has been deposited at UBTH mortuary on June 15, 2024, with the help of the Nigerian police from Ekiadolor Division. She was beaten, raped, and killed. Please, Nigerians, come to my rescue. The help I need now is just for my innocent sister. My mum can’t hold herself.”

Confirming the distressing incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, affirmed ongoing investigations to ascertain the culprits behind the heinous act and ensure they face the full force of the law.

Details surrounding the tragic event paint a grim picture, with the victim’s body reportedly found unclothed, with signs of physical trauma and evidence suggesting sexual assault.