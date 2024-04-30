UNIBEN Suspends Student Union Over Attack On LP Governorship Candidate

The University of Benin management has authorized the indefinite suspension of the institution’s Student Union Government.

The university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, issued a statement on Monday announcing the suspension of some students believed to be members of the student union.

This suspension is connected to an attack on Olumide Akpata, the Edo State Labour Party’s candidate.

According to the statement, the suspension will be effective from Monday, April 29, 2024.

The statement read, “The university management has received the report of the panel constituted to investigate the incidents that occurred in the Faculty of Law and the University’s Senior Staff Club on Friday, April 12, 2024.

“After due consideration of the report by the management, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the university’s students’ union.

“The suspension, which is indefinite, takes immediate effect, that is, from Monday, April 29, 2024.

“Accordingly, all officers of the students’ union are to hand over all properties of the union in their possession to the Dean, Students’ Affairs not later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

‘In the interim, a Caretaker Committee composed of representatives of faculties, schools, and institutes has been approved to coordinate students’ activities during the period of suspension.

“The above directive of the Vice Chancellor is hereby communicated for the attention of the university community and compliance of the erstwhile union officers as appropriate.”

Naija News recalls that the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin chapter, had threatened not to resume work for the Second Semester academic session, scheduled to commence on April 28th.

This is a result of the disturbance of a meeting between the candidate of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata, and University of Benin (UNIBEN) staff at the Senior Staff Club, where a lecturer was beaten and injured.