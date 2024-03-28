Edo Guber: Peter Obi Meets Olumide Akpata (Photos)

Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has met with the party’s 2024 gubernatorial candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata.

The former Governor of Anambra State made this known in a post via his official X handle on Thursday.

Obi said they had very productive and fruitful discussions and wished him well in his governorship ambition.

The LP flagbearer promised to continue to be united with Akpata in their efforts to build the new Nigeria.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I met with my dear younger brother and gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Edo State, @OlumideAkpata, and had very productive and fruitful discussions. I wish him well, as we remain united in our efforts to build the New Nigeria.”

Peter Obi, Senators, Others Who Were Absent At Labour Party’s National Convention

Meanwhile, Obi was conspicuously absent at the party’s national convention held on Wednesday in Anambra State.

Apart from Obi, some other prominent members of the Labour Party who were absent at the convention, which took place at the Grand Seasons Hotel, Nnewi, include Senator Victor Umeh and Senator Tony Nwoye.

Though Abia State Governor, Alex Otti was also absent, he was represented at the convention by his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu.

At the time of filing this report, no reason had been given for the absence of the prominent members of the party at its convention.