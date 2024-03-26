Peter Obi Breaks Fast With Muslims In Kano (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, stormed the ancient city of Kano in continuation of his tour of the country.

Obi, on Monday, visited Sheikh Jibril Umar Jibril Mosque popularly known as Triumph Mosque located in the Fagge Local Government Area of the state and broke fast with Muslim faithfuls in the area.

The LP presidential candidate arrived at the mosque minutes before the time to break fast with the Muslims at the mosque.

Speaking shortly after the breaking of the fast, the former Anambra State Governor said he is committed to one Nigeria project.

He said: “I am here to break fast together and I am happy to be here. I believe in being together as one regardless of religious or ethnic background.

“I hope our prayers during this blessed month of Ramadan are answered. We are all Nigerians, we are one and I believe we must pray for our country.

“I assure you of our commitment that we have in Nigeria where all people can live a better life and have peace of mind. And will live together as one. We are one. This country belongs to all of us. So thank you for the opportunity.”

Earlier in the day, the former LP Presidential candidate had drilled a borehole at the Sheikh Aminu Daurawa mosque in the Dandalin Fagge area of the state.

The former governor also visited the Emir of Kano, HRH Aminu Ado Bayer, at his palace.

See photos of the visit below.