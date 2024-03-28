Peter Obi, Senators, Others Who Were Absent At Labour Party’s National Convention

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was conspicuously absent at the party’s national convention held on Wednesday in Anambra State.

Apart from Obi, some other prominent members of the Labour Party who were absent at the convention, which took place at the Grand Seasons Hotel, Nnewi, include Senator Victor Umeh and Senator Tony Nwoye.

Though Abia State Governor, Alex Otti was also absent, he was represented at the convention by his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu.

At the time of filing this report, no reason had been given for the absence of the prominent members of the party at its convention.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s highest decision-making body, the National Convention, has reserved its 2027 presidential ticket for the party’s leader, Peter Obi.

In the same breath, the party also announced a right of first refusal for the Abia State Governor, Alex Oti, should he decide to seek reelection on the party’s platform.

This means that Governor Oti will have the first opportunity to accept or decline the party’s gubernatorial ticket before it is offered to anyone else.

This resolution was articulated in a communiqué released by the party after the party’s National Convention, which convened in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

It was signed by the party’s re-elected National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, and its National Secretary, Umar Faruk Ibrahim.