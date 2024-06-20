Nigerian Singer, Victony Opens Up On His Ideal Woman

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Anthony Victor, popularly known as Victony, has opened up about his ideal woman.

Naija News reports that the ‘Holy Father’ hitmaker, in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, said his ideal woman is of average weight, beautiful, and independent.

Victony added that the women must be ready to handle the celebrity lifestyle.

He said, “My ideal woman is slim-thick. And she has to be beautiful. That’s it.

“Mentally, I like a boss lady, strong and independent. She has her own thing going on and can handle the lifestyle of a superstar.”

Speaking on his meeting with American pop star, Billie Eilish at the Golden Globe Awards, Victony recalled how she complimented him, saying, “At the Golden Globe Awards, Billie Eilish walked up to me and said I look really good.”

In other news, Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has said that she has battled with losing herself in recent years.

She explained that she has being struggling with imposter syndrome.

The mother of one said she has always enjoyed the privilege of knowing herself “deeply,” but in recent years, she felt like a stranger to herself.

The singer said this while introducing her upcoming album.