I Have Lost Myself In Recent Years – Simi

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has said that she has battled with losing herself in recent years.

She explained that she has being struggling with imposter syndrome.

The mother of one said she has always enjoyed the privilege of knowing herself “deeply,” but in recent years, she felt like a stranger to herself.

The singer said this while introducing her upcoming album.

Simi disclosed this on her X handle, “For most of my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of knowing myself deeply, unwaveringly, truly. In more recent years, I have also endured the discomfort of losing myself. Sometimes, to make room for something else that I needed to be – other times, because I could not, for the life of me, find my way. I felt like a stranger to myself. This version of me has been the hardest one to look at in the mirror.

“Making this album is a symbol of finding parts of myself again that I hoped I hadn’t lost permanently. I don’t believe that we ever stop finding ourselves. If you’re willing to look, there’s always more. This is a tribute to the things we continue to find and rediscover.”