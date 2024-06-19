Ex-Student Union Leader Shot Dead In Rivers LG Crisis

Former Student Union Government (SUG) President of the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, Endwell Ejindu, has been shot dead amid the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The SUG president during the 2017/2018 academic season was reportedly part of the youths who protested at the council headquarters on Tuesday alongside some Ijaw youths.

According to Channels TV, Ejindu was shot at close range by unknown assailants along the Ula-Upata Road in Ahoada main town at about 9pm on Tuesday.

At the time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command has not commented on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cautioned the Rivers State Local Government Chairmen whose tenure have expired against causing trouble in the state.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the affected local government chairmen should peacefully accept that their tenures have expired according to the provisions of the law.

It therefore called on the individuals to desist from any act that may disrupt the peace and stability of the state.